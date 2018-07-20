The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, July 20, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A large wedge of dry and relatively cool air will linger
over New England and much of the mid-Atlantic states today.
However, a storm will focus rain and thunderstorms from the
northeastern Gulf coast to the southern Atlantic coast. The
rain is likely to become heavy enough to cause flooding. The
storm is forecast to move northward along the Atlantic coast
this weekend. A second storm will spread areas of rain and
locally severe thunderstorms across the Midwest. Cooler air
will follow this storm from the northern Plains. Very hot
air will remain over Texas and the southern Plains. Most
areas from the High Plains to the Pacific coast can expect
dry weather and sunshine. However, a few spotty
thunderstorms are projected to erupt over the interior
Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 121 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 32 at Stanley, ID
