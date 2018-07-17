The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, July 17, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A swath of showers and thunderstorms will extend from New
England to the Southeast, lower Mississippi Valley and parts
of the central and southern Plains today. Much of the storms
will fire along the leading edge of advancing cooler, less
humid air or along a temperature contrast zone. Storms with
the greatest potential for localized damaging winds will be
in the Northeast, while localized flash flooding can occur
anywhere along the zone. A pocket of sunshine and less humid
air will expand over the Midwest, while searing heat and
hazy conditions continue over Texas. A few storms are also
forecast to erupt over the Rockies and the interior
Southwest as the monsoon continues. Dry weather and sunshine
are in store for much of the Pacific coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 122 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 36 at Fraser, CO
