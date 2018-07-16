The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, July 16, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Another hot and humid day is in store today for the Ohio

Valley and the Northeast regions before showers and

thunderstorms arrive in the afternoon. Some afternoon

thunderstorms will also develop across the Mississippi

Valley, as well as in Georgia and Florida. Most of Texas

will once again be hot and dry, as temperatures will surge

to over 100 F across the Rio Grande Valley. Further north, a

few strong thunderstorms will fire across Kansas, Nebraska,

and Oklahoma in the afternoon. The monsoon across the

southwestern United States will once again bring afternoon

showers and thunderstorms to the Four Corners states.

Meanwhile, there will be near-record warmth across the

Pacific Northwest as an area of high pressure will bring hot

and dry weather to the West Coast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 120 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 35 at St. Mary, MT

