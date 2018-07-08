The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, July 8, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Budding Tropical Storm Chris will meander off the Carolina

Coast today and bring the threat of dangerous rip currents

from the coast of New Jersey to the Carolinas. Otherwise,

high pressure will continue to build across the Northeast

and lead to another dry day. Meanwhile, a stationary front

along the Gulf Coast will deliver showers and thunderstorms

to most of the South. Another round of severe weather is on

tap for the northern Plains in the afternoon as a cold front

moves across the area. Storms may bring hail, damaging winds

and torrential downpours. In the Southwest, a couple of

thunderstorms may rumble in the higher elevation; otherwise,

the main story is the continuation of the heat in the West.

Along the immediate coast of California, however, a much

cooler day is expected.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 121 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 27 at West Yellowstone, MT

