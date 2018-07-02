The Nation's Weather
Published 4:33 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Dangerous heat and humidity will continue to encompass New
England and the mid-Atlantic today. A cold front will bring
spotty showers and thunderstorms from the eastern Great
Lakes to Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and eastern Michigan while
drenching thunderstorms will erupt throughout Tennessee,
Alabama, Mississippi and parts of Louisiana. Parts of
Georgia and Florida could get a shower or thunderstorm
later. Afternoon severe thunderstorms can threaten parts of
Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota with flash flooding,
large hail and damaging winds. Strong storms are expected to
move into Colorado, Kansas and Texas later in the day. Most
of the West will remain dry. Locally breezy conditions can
elevate the fire danger in the Great Basin.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 118 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 27 at Fraser, CO
