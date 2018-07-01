The Nation's Weather
Updated 5:02 pm, Sunday, July 1, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Monday, July 2, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The heat wave will continue across the Northeast and Middle
Atlantic today. A cold front will bring scattered showers
and thunderstorms to eastern Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and
Kentucky, while a trough of low pressure will bring showers
and thunderstorms from Tennessee southward to the Gulf
Coast. The heaviest storms are expected to be across
eastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi where flooding
rainfall will be possible. A couple of strong afternoon
thunderstorms will occur across South Dakota, Nebraska,
western Kansas and western Texas. To the west, a stationary
front will bring a couple of showers to Washington, while
dry weather will continue across much of the Southwest
along with plenty of sunshine.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 106 at Needles, CA
National Low Sunday 28 at Walden, CO
