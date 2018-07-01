The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, July 2, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The heat wave will continue across the Northeast and Middle

Atlantic today. A cold front will bring scattered showers

and thunderstorms to eastern Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and

Kentucky, while a trough of low pressure will bring showers

and thunderstorms from Tennessee southward to the Gulf

Coast. The heaviest storms are expected to be across

eastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi where flooding

rainfall will be possible. A couple of strong afternoon

thunderstorms will occur across South Dakota, Nebraska,

western Kansas and western Texas. To the west, a stationary

front will bring a couple of showers to Washington, while

dry weather will continue across much of the Southwest

along with plenty of sunshine.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 106 at Needles, CA

National Low Sunday 28 at Walden, CO

