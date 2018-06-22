The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, June 23, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Showers and thunderstorms will dot much of the nation

tomorrow. The greatest concentration of storms should focus

in the mid-Atlantic, Ohio Valley and southern New England as

a slow-moving storm system creeps into the area. A few

strong-to-severe thunderstorms may bring damaging winds and

torrential downpours to parts of the south-central United

States. These storms will fire up along a boundary

separating seasonably warm air in the Midwest and central

Plains from record-challenging heat in the Southwest and

much of Texas. Damp, cool and dreary conditions will plague

the northern Rockies, while fair and pleasant weather graces

the Pacific Northwest. Afternoon storms will erupt across

the Florida Peninsula amid typical summerlike heat and

humidity.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 111 at Needles, CA

National Low Friday 25 at Bodie State Park, CA

