The Nation's Weather
Updated 5:04 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, June 23, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Showers and thunderstorms will dot much of the nation
tomorrow. The greatest concentration of storms should focus
in the mid-Atlantic, Ohio Valley and southern New England as
a slow-moving storm system creeps into the area. A few
strong-to-severe thunderstorms may bring damaging winds and
torrential downpours to parts of the south-central United
States. These storms will fire up along a boundary
separating seasonably warm air in the Midwest and central
Plains from record-challenging heat in the Southwest and
much of Texas. Damp, cool and dreary conditions will plague
the northern Rockies, while fair and pleasant weather graces
the Pacific Northwest. Afternoon storms will erupt across
the Florida Peninsula amid typical summerlike heat and
humidity.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 111 at Needles, CA
National Low Friday 25 at Bodie State Park, CA
_____
