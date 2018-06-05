The Nation's Weather
Updated 5:02 pm, Tuesday, June 5, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, June 6, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Another brief cool shot will invade the Northeast tomorrow
accompanied by showers in interior regions. Sunshine and
summerlike warmth will grace areas from the Ohio River
Valley to the Southeast, while scattered thunderstorms dot
the Florida Peninsula and central Gulf Coast. Elsewhere,
record-challenging heat will scorch the central and southern
Plains and offer no relief to firefighters battling numerous
blazes across the Southwest. A storm system will trigger
strong-to-severe thunderstorms late in the day from southern
Minnesota and northern Iowa, throughout much of Nebraska.
Damaging winds, hail, downpours and even a few tornadoes may
bring a significant risk to both lives and property.
Generally quiet conditions are in store across the West with
only hit-or-miss storms in the Rockies.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 104 at Carrizo Springs, TX
National Low Tuesday 27 at Chemult, OR
