The Nation's Weather
Published 4:32 am, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, May 29, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Tropical downpours from Alberto will bring the risk for
flash flooding from Alabama to Tennessee and the southern
Appalachians today. An isolated tornado or two across the
Tennessee Valley, east of Alberto's track, cannot be ruled
out. Showers and thunderstorms will rumble amid the steamy
air across other parts of the Southeast. There can be
localized flash flooding where the ground has been left
saturated from recent heavy rain. Meanwhile, another hot and
dry day is in store for the southern Plains as summer warmth
surges from the Great Lakes to the Northeast. Along the
western fringe of the heat, a storm will spark severe
thunderstorms across the northern and central Plains this
afternoon and evening. Heat will further intensity across
the Southwest, away from the coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 108 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 23 at Angel Fire, NM
_____
