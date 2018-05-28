The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, May 28, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Alberto will move into the Florida Panhandle this Memorial

Day with flooding rain, local damaging winds and an

inundating storm surge. The torrential rain will also spread

over southern Alabama and Georgia, as downpours also bring

the risk for local flooding from the Florida Peninsula to

the Carolinas. Isolated tornadoes may also occur east of

Alberto's track. The western Gulf Coast will be mostly dry

with building heat. Meanwhile, most of the Northeast will be

dry for the holiday. The region will also escape the

record-challenging heat baking places from the southern

Plains to the Great Lakes. This heat can help fuel severe

weather across the northern and central Plains.

Thunderstorms will keep the Rockies unsettled as

temperatures soar across the Southwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 108 at Dryden, TX

National Low Sunday 26 at Sunset Crater, AZ

