The Nation's Weather
Updated 5:03 pm, Monday, April 30, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, May 1, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A large-scale change in the weather pattern will finally
allow springlike warmth to take hold in New England, while
even warmer air surges into the mid-Atlantic tomorrow.
Abundant sunshine and tranquil conditions will accompany the
pleasant air and create the perfect environment for outdoor
activities. The Midwest, Deep South and Southeast will also
take part in the beautiful weather, but a storm system
moving into the central Plains will trigger scattered severe
thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The greatest
threat for damaging wind gusts, flooding downpours and a few
tornadoes will extend from central Kansas through eastern
Nebraska and southern Iowa. An abnormally amplified trough
in the West will bring showers back to the Southwest and
keep unseasonably cold air locked in across the region.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 91 at Punta Gorda, FL
National Low Monday 12 at Bodie State Park, CA
_____
