The Nation's Weather for Sunday, April 29, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A mix of rain and snow will fall across much of New York

today as cold air from Canada filters into the Northeast.

Across the rest of New England, rain showers will taper off

into the afternoon and evening as high pressure builds into

the area from the Great Lakes. The area of high pressure

settling over the East will promote abundant sunshine and

rising temperatures from the northern Plains to the

Southeast. Late-afternoon storms will develop from Nebraska

to western Texas. The strongest storms can produce

torrential downpours, large hail and damaging winds. Drought

conditions will continue to worsen in the Southwest with

another dry and hot day expected. Mountain rain will

continue to spread across the Northwest with thundershowers

developing in eastern Montana in the afternoon.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 99 at Eloy, AZ

National Low Saturday 16 at Embarrass, MN

