The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, April 24, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A slow-moving storm system will bring damp and dreary

conditions to the Ohio River Valley and mid-Atlantic region

tomorrow. Although tranquil, warm conditions will hang on in

the Northeast, the clouds and rain will keep temperatures at

least 5-15 degrees Fahrenheit below average farther south.

Heavy downpours and gusty thunderstorms will threaten the

eastern Carolinas and perhaps southeastern Virginia, and a

few waterspouts near the Outer Banks are possible. Showers

will streak eastward across the Great Lakes region, while

another system brings beneficial rainfall to the central and

southern Plains. The rainfall should help ease, to some

extent, the extreme drought gripping the region and aid in

firefighting efforts. Elsewhere, dry and increasingly warm

air will overspread the West.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 98 at Needles, CA

National Low Monday 16 at Saranac Lake, NY

