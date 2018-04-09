The Nation's Weather
Updated 5:06 pm, Monday, April 9, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, April 10, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The nation will remain free of major, disruptive storms
tomorrow. Unseasonably cool conditions are forecast to
persist across the Upper Midwest and Northeast, while warmth
will build in the central and southern Plains. Snow may coat
a portion of interior New England as showers dampen the
upper mid-Atlantic and southeastern New England coasts.
Showers will riddle the southern Atlantic Seaboard, with
locally heavy thunderstorms in Florida helping to taper the
brushfire risk. Most areas from the Southwest to the High
Plains and interior South can expect a dry day with a good
deal of sunshine. A storm will bring cloudy, rainy and
blustery conditions to the Pacific Northwest and part of
Northern California. A few showers will expand inland to the
northern Rockies. Heat is forecast to build across the
Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 99 at Thermal, CA
National Low Monday 2 at Raco, MI
