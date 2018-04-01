The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, April 1, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Brisk winds will blow across the Northeast this Easter

Sunday in the wake of a cold front. Cooler air will also

plunge across the Appalachians and north-central states. A

storm emerging from the Rockies will connect with the cold

air to lead to a swath of snow from Nebraska to central

Illinois. That snow will continue to race eastward to the

northern mid-Atlantic at night. Meanwhile during the day,

showers and thunderstorms will put a damper on the holiday

from the Tennessee Valley to eastern Oklahoma. Warmth will

expand back across the South. Warmth will also hold across

the Southwest as a new storm drops into the Northwest with

rain, mountain snow and colder air. Gusty winds will blow

across the Intermountain West ahead of the storm.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 99 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday -8 at Rugby, ND

