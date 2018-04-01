The Nation's Weather
Published 4:33 am, Sunday, April 1, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, April 1, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Brisk winds will blow across the Northeast this Easter
Sunday in the wake of a cold front. Cooler air will also
plunge across the Appalachians and north-central states. A
storm emerging from the Rockies will connect with the cold
air to lead to a swath of snow from Nebraska to central
Illinois. That snow will continue to race eastward to the
northern mid-Atlantic at night. Meanwhile during the day,
showers and thunderstorms will put a damper on the holiday
from the Tennessee Valley to eastern Oklahoma. Warmth will
expand back across the South. Warmth will also hold across
the Southwest as a new storm drops into the Northwest with
rain, mountain snow and colder air. Gusty winds will blow
across the Intermountain West ahead of the storm.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 99 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday -8 at Rugby, ND
_____
_____
Keywords: United States, The Nation's Weather