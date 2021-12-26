TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 25, 2021

709 FPUS54 KSHV 260831

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

231 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

TXZ096-270330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

231 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ108>111-270330-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

231 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ112-270330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

231 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to near 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ126-138-270330-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

231 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ137-270330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

231 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ125-270330-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

231 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ124-270330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

231 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ136-270330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

231 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ149-270330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

231 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ150-270330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

231 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ151-270330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

231 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ153-270330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

231 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ152-270330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

231 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ165-270330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

231 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ166-167-270330-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

231 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher

gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

