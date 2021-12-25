TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 24, 2021

102 FPUS54 KSHV 250903

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

TXZ096-260315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ108-260315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ109-260315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ111-260315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ110-260315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ112-260315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ126-260315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ125-260315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ124-260315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ136-260315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ137-260315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ138-260315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ151-260315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ150-260315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ149-260315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ165-260315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ152-260315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ153-260315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ166-260315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ167-260315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-260315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

