TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 20, 2021

091 FPUS54 KSHV 210909

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

309 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

TXZ096-220315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

309 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ108-220315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

309 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ109-220315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

309 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ111-220315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

309 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ110-220315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

309 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ112-220315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

309 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the early morning.

Areas of fog well after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy in

the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ126-220315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

309 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog during the mid and late evening. Areas of

fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning, then patchy fog in

the late morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ125-220315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

309 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the early morning.

Areas of fog well after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ124-220315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

309 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ136-220315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

309 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ137-220315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

309 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ138-220315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

309 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ151-220315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

309 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ150-220315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

309 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ149-220315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

309 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ165-220315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

309 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

TXZ152-220315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

309 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ153-220315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

309 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ166-220315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

309 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ167-220315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

309 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

LAZ001-002-220315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

309 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

