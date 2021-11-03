TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 2, 2021

452 FPUS54 KSHV 030708

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

208 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

TXZ096-040315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

208 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers through mid morning, then a chance of showers in

the late morning. Slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost just after midnight. Areas of

frost well after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost through mid morning.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ108-040315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

208 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost well after midnight. Clear. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ109-040315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

208 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost well after midnight. Clear. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ111-040315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

208 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers early

in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost well after midnight. Clear. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ110-040315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

208 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers early

in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost well after midnight. Clear. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ112-040315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

208 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers early

in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost well after midnight. Clear. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ126-040315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

208 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely early in the

afternoon. Slight chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers through the early

morning. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost well after midnight. Clear. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ125-040315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

208 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely early in the

afternoon. Slight chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost well after midnight. Clear. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ124-040315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

208 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers early

in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ136-040315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

208 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely early in the afternoon. Chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady

around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the early evening, then a

chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Slight chance

of showers just after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ137-040315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

208 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers

in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady around

50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the early evening, then a

chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Slight chance

of showers just after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ138-040315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

208 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers

in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the early evening, then a

chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Slight chance

of showers just after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ151-040315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

208 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then showers from

late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers in the late

afternoon. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers just after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ150-040315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

208 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers in the late

afternoon. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers just after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ149-040315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

208 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through mid

afternoon, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers just after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ165-040315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

208 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the early evening, then a chance of

showers during the mid and late evening. Slight chance of showers

just after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ152-040315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

208 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers just after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ153-040315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

208 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers early in

the afternoon. Showers likely in the late afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers just after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ166-040315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

208 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the early evening, then a chance of

showers during the mid and late evening. Slight chance of showers

just after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ167-040315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

208 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers through mid morning, then a

chance of showers from late morning through mid afternoon.

Showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the early evening, then a chance of

showers during the mid and late evening. Slight chance of showers

just after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-040315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

208 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers

in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the early evening, then a

chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Slight chance

of showers just after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost well after midnight. Mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

