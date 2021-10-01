TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 30, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

339 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

TXZ096-020000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

339 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ108>111-020000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

339 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ112-020000-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

339 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ136-020000-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

339 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely

through the day. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ137-020000-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

339 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely

through the day. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ126-138-020000-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

339 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ151-020000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

339 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely

through the day. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ150-020000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

339 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely

through the day. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ149-020000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

339 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely

through the day. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ153-020000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

339 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely

through the day. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ152-020000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

339 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely

through the day. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ165-020000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

339 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely

through the day. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ166-167-020000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

339 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely

through the day. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

