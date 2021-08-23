TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 22, 2021

831 FPUS54 KSHV 230830

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

TXZ096-240315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ108>111-240315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 101 to 104 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ124-136-240315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 99 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ125-137-240315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ126-138-240315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ151-153-240315-

Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Carthage and Center

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ149-150-240315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 99 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ166-167-240315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ152-165-240315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

LAZ001-002-240315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ003-004-012-240315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ005-013-240315-

Lincoln-Jackson-

Including the cities of Ruston and Jonesboro

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

LAZ006-014-021-240315-

Union-Ouachita-Caldwell-

Including the cities of Farmerville, Bernice, Monroe, Clarks,

Grayson, and Columbia

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 112 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

LAZ010-011-240315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

330 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

