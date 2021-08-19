TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 18, 2021 _____ 221 FPUS54 KSHV 190837 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 337 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 TXZ097-200315- Bowie- Including the city of Texarkana 337 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ096-200315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 337 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ108-200315- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 337 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ109-200315- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 337 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ111-200315- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 337 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ110-200315- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 337 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ112-200315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 337 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ126-200315- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 337 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ125-200315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 337 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ124-200315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 337 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ136-200315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 337 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ137-200315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 337 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ138-200315- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 337 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ151-200315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 337 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ150-200315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 337 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ149-200315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 337 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ165-200315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 337 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ152-200315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 337 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ153-200315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 337 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ166-200315- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 337 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ167-200315- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 337 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. 