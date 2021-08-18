TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 17, 2021 _____ 153 FPUS54 KSHV 180849 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 349 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021 TXZ096-190330- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 349 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through the early morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ108>111-190330- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 349 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ112-190330- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 349 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ126-138-190330- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 349 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ137-190330- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 349 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ125-190330- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 349 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the early morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ124-190330- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 349 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ136-190330- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 349 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ149-190330- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 349 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ150-190330- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 349 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the early morning. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ151-190330- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 349 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the early morning. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ153-190330- Shelby- Including the city of Center 349 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ152-190330- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 349 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ165-190330- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 349 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ166-167-190330- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 349 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

19