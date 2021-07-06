TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 5, 2021

152 FPUS54 KSHV 060717

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

217 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

TXZ096-070330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

217 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ108-070330-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

217 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.



TXZ109-070330-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

217 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ111-070330-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

217 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ110-070330-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

217 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ112-070330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

217 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ126-070330-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

217 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming

south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

and variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ125-070330-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

217 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming south

up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ124-070330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

217 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.



TXZ136-070330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

217 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ137-070330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

217 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ138-070330-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

217 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming

light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ151-070330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

217 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ150-070330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

217 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.



TXZ149-070330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

217 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming

south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ165-070330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

217 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.



TXZ152-070330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

217 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ153-070330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

217 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ166-070330-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

217 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming south

up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.



TXZ167-070330-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

217 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Light and variable winds becoming southeast up to

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming south

up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.



LAZ001-002-070330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

217 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.



