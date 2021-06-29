TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 28, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

Red River-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

through mid morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

Franklin-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

Titus-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

through mid morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

Morris-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

Camp-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

through mid morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

Cass-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms from

late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

Marion-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms from late morning through

mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

Upshur-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

through mid morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

Wood-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy

from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

Smith-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy

from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

Gregg-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

through mid morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

Harrison-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

Panola-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy

from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

Rusk-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

through mid morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

Cherokee-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms

through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid

evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

Angelina-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms

through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy

from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

Nacogdoches-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms

through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy from mid

evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

Shelby-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy from mid

evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

San Augustine-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms

through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy

from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

Sabine-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms

through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy

from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

Caddo-Bossier-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms from late morning through

mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

