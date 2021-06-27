TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 26, 2021 _____ 079 FPUS54 KSHV 270742 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 TXZ096-280315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ108-280315- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ109-280315- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ111-280315- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ110-280315- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ112-280315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ126-280315- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ125-280315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ124-280315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ136-280315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ137-280315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ138-280315- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ151-280315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ150-280315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ149-280315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ165-280315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers from mid evening through the early morning. Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ152-280315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ153-280315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ166-280315- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening. Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ167-280315- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. $$ LAZ001-002-280315- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$