TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

441 FPUS54 KSHV 190906

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

406 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

TXZ096-200345-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

406 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ108-200345-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

406 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of

showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the night. Showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ109-200345-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

406 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ111-200345-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

406 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms during the mid and

late evening. Showers likely from mid evening through the

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ110-200345-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

406 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

from mid evening through the early morning. Showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through

the early morning. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ112-200345-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

406 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely

through the night. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ126-200345-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

406 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely

through the night. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ125-200345-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

406 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

from mid evening through the early morning. Showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ124-200345-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

406 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ136-200345-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

406 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall through mid morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ137-200345-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

406 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ138-200345-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

406 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely

through the night. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ151-200345-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

406 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely

through the night. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ150-200345-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

406 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ149-200345-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

406 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ165-200345-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

406 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ152-200345-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

406 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ153-200345-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

406 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely

through the night. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ166-200345-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

406 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

through the night. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ167-200345-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

406 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers through mid morning, then showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

LAZ001-002-200345-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

406 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely

through the night. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

