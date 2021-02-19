TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 18, 2021

_____

410 FPUS54 KSHV 190754

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

154 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

TXZ097-200315-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

154 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy freezing fog from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ096-200315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

154 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy freezing fog from mid evening through the

overnight. Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ108-200315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

154 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy freezing fog from mid evening through the

overnight. Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ109-200315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

154 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy freezing fog from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ111-200315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

154 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy freezing fog from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ110-200315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

154 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy freezing fog from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ112-200315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

154 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy freezing fog from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ126-200315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

154 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy freezing fog from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ125-200315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

154 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy freezing fog from mid evening through the

overnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ124-200315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

154 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy freezing fog from mid evening through the

overnight. Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ136-200315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

154 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy freezing fog from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ137-200315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

154 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy freezing fog from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 10. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ138-200315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

154 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy freezing fog from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 10. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ151-200315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

154 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy freezing fog from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ150-200315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

154 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy freezing fog from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ149-200315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

154 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy freezing fog from mid evening through the

overnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ165-200315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

154 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy freezing fog from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ152-200315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

154 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy freezing fog from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ153-200315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

154 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy freezing fog from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 5 mph becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ166-200315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

154 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy freezing fog from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ167-200315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

154 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs around 40. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy freezing fog from mid evening through the

overnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

44

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather