TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 21, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020

TXZ096-230315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ108>111-230315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ112-126-230315-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds near 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows around

30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ124-125-230315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows around

30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ136-137-230315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ138-151-230315-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds near 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ149-150-230315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds near 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ152-165-230315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of

showers during the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ153-166-167-230315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Partly

cloudy after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

LAZ017-018-230315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Partly

cloudy after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

LAZ010-011-230315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Partly

cloudy after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

LAZ001-002-230315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of

showers during the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy. Windy.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

LAZ003-004-230315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Mostly

clear after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

