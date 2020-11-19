TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 18, 2020

853 FPUS54 KSHV 190824

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

224 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

TXZ096-200315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

224 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ108>111-200315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

224 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ112-200315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

224 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ126-138-200315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

224 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ137-200315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

224 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ125-200315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

224 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ124-200315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

224 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ136-200315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

224 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ149-200315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

224 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ150-200315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

224 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ151-200315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

224 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ153-200315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

224 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ152-200315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

224 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ165-200315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

224 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ166-167-200315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

224 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

