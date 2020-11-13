TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 12, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
202 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
TXZ096-140330-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
202 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ108>111-140330-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
202 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ112-126-140330-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
202 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ124-125-140330-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
202 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ136-137-140330-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
202 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10
mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ138-151-140330-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
202 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ149-150-140330-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
202 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ152-165-140330-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
202 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-140330-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
202 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
LAZ017-018-140330-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
202 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
LAZ010-011-140330-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
202 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
LAZ001-002-140330-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
202 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
LAZ003-004-140330-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
202 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
