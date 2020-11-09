TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2020

_____

183 FPUS54 KSHV 090807

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

TXZ096-100330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers through mid afternoon, then partly

cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ108-100330-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers through mid afternoon, then partly

cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ109-100330-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers through mid afternoon, then partly

cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ111-100330-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers through mid afternoon, then partly

cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ110-100330-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers through mid afternoon, then partly

cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ112-100330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ126-100330-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ125-100330-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers through mid afternoon, then partly

cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. North

winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ124-100330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers through mid afternoon, then partly

cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ136-100330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers through mid afternoon, then partly

cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ137-100330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers through mid afternoon, then partly

cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ138-100330-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ151-100330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ150-100330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ149-100330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers through mid afternoon, then partly

cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ165-100330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ152-100330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ153-100330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ166-100330-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ167-100330-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-100330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather