TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 7, 2020
381 FPUS54 KSHV 080755
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
TXZ096-090330-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ108-090330-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ109-090330-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ111-090330-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ110-090330-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ112-090330-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ126-090330-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ125-090330-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ124-090330-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ136-090330-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ137-090330-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ138-090330-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ151-090330-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ150-090330-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ149-090330-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ165-090330-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds
5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ152-090330-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ153-090330-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ166-090330-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ167-090330-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
LAZ001-002-090330-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
