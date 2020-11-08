TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 7, 2020

381 FPUS54 KSHV 080755

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

TXZ096-090330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ108-090330-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ109-090330-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ111-090330-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ110-090330-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ112-090330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ126-090330-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ125-090330-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ124-090330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ136-090330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ137-090330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ138-090330-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ151-090330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ150-090330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ149-090330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ165-090330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds

5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ152-090330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ153-090330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ166-090330-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ167-090330-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-090330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

155 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

