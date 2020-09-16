TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

505 FPUS54 KSHV 161921

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

TXZ096-162030-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ108-162030-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ109-162030-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ111-162030-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ110-162030-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ112-162030-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ126-162030-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ125-162030-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ124-162030-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ136-162030-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ137-162030-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ138-162030-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ151-162030-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ150-162030-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ149-162030-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ165-162030-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ152-162030-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ153-162030-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ166-162030-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ167-162030-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

LAZ001-002-162030-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

