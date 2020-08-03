TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020

749 FPUS54 KSHV 030821

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

TXZ096-040315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ108>111-040315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ112-126-040315-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ124-125-040315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ136-137-040315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ138-151-040315-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ149-150-040315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ152-165-040315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ153-166-167-040315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ017-018-040315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ010-011-040315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ001-002-040315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ003-004-040315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

