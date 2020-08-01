TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

251 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

251 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

251 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

251 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

251 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

251 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

251 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable

winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

251 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

251 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

251 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

251 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

251 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

251 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

251 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

251 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

251 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

251 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

251 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

251 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

251 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

251 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

251 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

