TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

304 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

304 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

304 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

304 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. West winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

304 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

304 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

304 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

304 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

304 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

304 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

304 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

304 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

304 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

304 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

