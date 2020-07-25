TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020

_____

829 FPUS54 KSHV 250750

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

250 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

TXZ096-260315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

250 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ108-260315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

250 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ109-260315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

250 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ111-260315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

250 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ110-260315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

250 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ112-260315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

250 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ126-260315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

250 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ125-260315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

250 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ124-260315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

250 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ136-260315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

250 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ137-260315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

250 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ138-260315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

250 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ151-260315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

250 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ150-260315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

250 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ149-260315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

250 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ165-260315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

250 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ152-260315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

250 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ153-260315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

250 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ166-260315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

250 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ167-260315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

250 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

12

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather