TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2020
_____
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
312 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
TXZ096-160315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
312 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ108>111-160315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
312 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ112-160315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
312 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ126-138-160315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
312 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ137-160315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
312 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ125-160315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
312 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to
106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ124-160315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
312 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to
106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ136-160315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
312 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to
106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ149-160315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
312 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ150-160315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
312 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ151-160315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
312 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ153-160315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
312 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ152-160315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
312 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings 106 to 109 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ165-160315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
312 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings 106 to 109 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ166-167-160315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
312 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
_____
