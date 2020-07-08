TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
326 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
326 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Franklin-Titus-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon and Mount Pleasant
326 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
326 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
326 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
326 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
326 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
326 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
326 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index
readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
326 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
326 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
326 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
326 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
326 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
326 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
326 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
326 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
326 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
