TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 3, 2020
_____
972 FPUS54 KSHV 040844
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
344 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
TXZ096-050315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
344 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ108>111-050315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
344 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ112-050315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
344 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ126-138-050315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
344 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ137-050315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
344 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ125-050315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
344 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ124-050315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
344 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ136-050315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
344 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ149-050315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
344 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ150-050315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
344 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ151-050315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
344 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ153-050315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
344 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ152-050315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
344 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ165-050315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
344 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ166-167-050315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
344 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
