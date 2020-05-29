TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 28, 2020

_____

424 FPUS54 KSHV 290751

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

251 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020

TXZ096-300000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

251 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ108>111-300000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

251 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ112-300000-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

251 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ151-300000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

251 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ150-300000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

251 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ149-300000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

251 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ153-300000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

251 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ152-300000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

251 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ165-300000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

251 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ166-167-300000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

251 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

