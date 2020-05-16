TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020

998 FPUS54 KSHV 160909

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

TXZ096-170315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ108-170315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ109-170315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ111-170315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph becoming north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ110-170315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph becoming north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ112-170315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ126-170315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ125-170315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ124-170315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ136-170315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ137-170315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ138-170315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ151-170315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ150-170315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ149-170315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ165-170315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ152-170315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ153-170315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ166-170315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ167-170315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

LAZ001-002-170315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

409 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

