TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 28, 2020
_____
914 FPUS54 KSHV 290558
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
1258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
TXZ097-292015-
Bowie-
Including the city of Texarkana
1258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms from late evening
through the overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible from late evening
through the overnight. Cloudy...then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ096-292015-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
1258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms during the late
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,
then some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible during the late
evening. Mostly cloudy...then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning...then becoming sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ108-292015-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
1258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms during the late
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Locally
heavy rainfall possible from late evening through the overnight.
Cloudy...then becoming mostly sunny in the morning...then
becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ109-292015-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
1258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms during the late
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Locally
heavy rainfall possible from late evening through the overnight.
Cloudy...then becoming mostly sunny in the morning...then
becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 mph
and gusty increasing to 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ111-292015-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
1258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms from late evening
through the overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible from late evening
through the overnight. Cloudy...then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ110-292015-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
1258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms from late evening
through the overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible from late evening
through the overnight. Cloudy...then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 15 mph and gusty increasing to 10 to 15 mph with higher
gusts in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ112-292015-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
1258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely during the late
evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Locally heavy
rainfall possible from late evening through the overnight.
Cloudy...then becoming partly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ126-292015-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
1258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely during the late
evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Locally heavy
rainfall possible from late evening through the overnight.
Cloudy...then becoming partly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ125-292015-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
1258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely during the late
evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Locally heavy
rainfall possible from late evening through the overnight.
Cloudy...then becoming partly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph becoming
northwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ124-292015-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
1258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms from late evening
through the overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible from late evening
through the overnight. Cloudy...then becoming partly cloudy in
the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest up to 15 mph with
higher gusts after midnight, then increasing to 10 to 15 mph with
higher gusts in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ136-292015-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
1258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely during the late
evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Locally heavy
rainfall possible from late evening through the overnight.
Cloudy...then becoming partly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest up to 15 mph after midnight, then increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ137-292015-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
1258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely during the late
evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Locally heavy
rainfall possible from late evening through the overnight.
Cloudy...then becoming partly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest up to 15 mph after midnight, then increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ138-292015-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
1258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely during the late
evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Locally heavy
rainfall possible from late evening through the overnight.
Cloudy...then becoming partly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph becoming
northwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ151-292015-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
1258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
late evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Locally heavy
rainfall possible from late evening through the overnight. Mostly
cloudy then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph
becoming northwest in the morning, then increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ150-292015-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
1258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
late evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Locally heavy
rainfall possible from late evening through the overnight. Mostly
cloudy then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph and gusty becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ149-292015-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
1258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
late evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Locally heavy
rainfall possible from late evening through the overnight. Mostly
cloudy then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph and gusty becoming west up to 15 mph after midnight, then
becoming northwest in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ165-292015-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
1258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
late evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds from late evening
through the overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible from late
evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ152-292015-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
1258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
late evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds from late evening
through the overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible from late
evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy then clearing. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 mph becoming northwest. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ153-292015-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
1258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
late evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds from late evening
through the overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible from late
evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy then clearing. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph and gusty becoming
northwest up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ166-292015-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
1258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
late evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds from late evening
through the overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible from late
evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph becoming northwest. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ167-292015-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
1258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
late evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds from late evening
through the overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible from late
evening through the overnight. Cloudy then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
44
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather