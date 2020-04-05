TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 4, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ108-060315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ109-060315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ111-060315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ110-060315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight. A
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ112-060315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the early morning.
Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ126-060315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog during the mid and late evening. Patchy
fog during the early morning, then areas of fog after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers
through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ125-060315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight. A
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers
through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ124-060315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight. A
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ136-060315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ137-060315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers
through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ138-060315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers through mid afternoon, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ151-060315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast up
to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around
60. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers through mid afternoon, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ150-060315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ149-060315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight. A
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 60. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in
the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ165-060315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in
the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ152-060315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in
the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ153-060315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ166-060315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ167-060315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in
the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
LAZ001-002-060315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
