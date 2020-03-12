TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

258 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

TXZ096-130315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

258 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 mph becoming north

and gusty after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain through mid afternoon. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Light rain

likely in the late afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Much cooler. Highs

around 60. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

TXZ108-130315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

258 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy, windy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 mph

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then light rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

TXZ109-130315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

258 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 mph becoming north and

gusty after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then light rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

TXZ111-130315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

258 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 mph becoming

north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning.

Rain in the morning, then light rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

TXZ110-130315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

258 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming

north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then light rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

TXZ112-130315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

258 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 mph becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then light rain likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of light

rain in the late afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

TXZ126-130315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

258 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Light rain likely in the afternoon. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

TXZ125-130315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

258 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Light rain likely in the afternoon. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

TXZ124-130315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

258 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 mph

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then light rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

TXZ136-130315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

258 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through the early morning, then showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ137-130315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

258 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through the early morning, then showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning.

Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of light rain and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ138-130315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

258 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance

of thunderstorms through the night. Showers likely after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ151-130315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

258 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ150-130315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

258 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ149-130315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

258 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning.

Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of light rain and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ165-130315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

258 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ152-130315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

258 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ153-130315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

258 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ166-130315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

258 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ167-130315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

258 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

