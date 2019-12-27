TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019
496 FPUS54 KSHV 270907
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
307 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
TXZ096-280330-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
307 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ108>111-280330-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
307 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers through the early morning.
Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of showers
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ124-136-280330-
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
307 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers through the early morning.
Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of showers
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ125-137-280330-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
307 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers through the early morning.
Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of showers
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy,
cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ126-138-280330-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
307 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers through the night. Slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. Scattered thunderstorms
through the early morning. Chance of showers after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s. West winds 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ150-151-280330-
Rusk-Panola-
Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage
307 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. Scattered thunderstorms
through the early morning. Chance of showers after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ149-152-280330-
Cherokee-Nacogdoches-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches
307 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Scattered
thunderstorms through the early morning. Chance of showers after
midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 mph with gusts to near
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-280330-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
307 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ165-280330-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
307 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers in the late morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
LAZ001-002-280330-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
307 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late
morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the early evening, then a
chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s. West winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
LAZ003-004-012-280330-
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
307 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
through the day. Cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
LAZ005-006-280330-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
307 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of
thunderstorms through the night. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms through
mid afternoon, then a chance of showers in the late afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
LAZ013-014-280330-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
307 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers in the late
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of
thunderstorms through the night. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph and
gusty. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms through
mid afternoon, then a chance of showers in the late afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
LAZ010-011-280330-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
307 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of
thunderstorms through the night. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
