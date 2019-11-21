TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

305 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

TXZ096-220315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

305 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy, cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ108>111-220315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

305 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with higher

gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ124-136-220315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

305 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with higher

gusts. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ125-137-220315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

305 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of

showers during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ126-138-220315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

305 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early

evening. Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Much

cooler. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ150-151-220315-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

305 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early

evening. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ149-152-220315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

305 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ153-166-167-220315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

305 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ165-220315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

305 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

LAZ001-002-220315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

305 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

LAZ003-004-012-220315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

305 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy,

cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

LAZ005-006-220315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

305 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy,

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

LAZ013-014-220315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

305 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

LAZ010-011-220315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

305 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy,

cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

