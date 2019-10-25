TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
429 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
TXZ096-251030-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
429 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ108-251030-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
429 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
higher gusts.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ109-251030-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
429 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ111-251030-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
429 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around
50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds
becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ110-251030-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
429 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ112-251030-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
429 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ126-251030-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
429 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Temperatures
nearly steady in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ125-251030-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
429 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
higher gusts.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ124-251030-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
429 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph with higher
gusts.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ136-251030-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
429 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph with higher
gusts.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ137-251030-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
429 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
higher gusts.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ138-251030-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
429 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ151-251030-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
429 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 50s. North winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with higher
gusts.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ150-251030-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
429 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with higher
gusts.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ149-251030-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
429 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 mph with higher gusts.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ165-251030-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
429 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady around 60. Northwest winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds
becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ152-251030-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
429 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ153-251030-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
429 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ166-251030-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
429 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ167-251030-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
429 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 50s. North winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
