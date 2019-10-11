TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 10, 2019
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
310 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
TXZ096-120115-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
310 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Chance of thunderstorms toward daybreak. Showers
likely through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy
toward daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Clear, colder. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ108>111-120115-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
310 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms toward
daybreak, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to near 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ124-125-120115-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
310 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms toward
daybreak, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ136-137-120115-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
310 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms toward daybreak. Showers through
the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy, windy. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ126-138-120115-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
310 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms toward daybreak. Showers through
the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy, windy. Highs in
the 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the early evening, then mostly clear from mid evening through the
overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ149-150-152-120115-
Cherokee-Rusk-Nacogdoches-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, Henderson,
and Nacogdoches
310 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms toward daybreak,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs
in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 mph becoming north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the early evening.
Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ151-153-120115-
Panola-Shelby-
Including the cities of Carthage and Center
310 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms toward daybreak. Showers likely
through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy, windy.
Highs in the 60s. North winds 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the early evening.
Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ165-120115-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
310 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers toward daybreak. Slight chance of
thunderstorms through the day. Showers, cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northwest up to
15 mph with higher gusts in the morning, then becoming north with
higher gusts in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the early evening, then partly cloudy from mid evening through
the overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ166-167-120115-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
310 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers toward daybreak. Slight chance of
thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northwest
up to 15 mph in the morning, then becoming north with higher
gusts in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the early evening, then partly cloudy from mid evening through
the overnight. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
LAZ017-018-120115-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
310 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
toward daybreak, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northwest up to
15 mph in the morning, then increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid evening through
the overnight. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
